Tim Healy backing for Alice House Hospice walk featuring Hartlepool United stars

Popular North East actor Tim Healy is supporting a sponsored walk in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

The Auf Wiedersehen Pet star is giving his backing to this weekend’s annual walk through Castle Eden Dene being organised by Hartlepool United’s chief scout Tommy Miller.

Walkers at a previous year's event.

Several Pools players and staff including manager Craig Hignett will join in Sunday’s three-mile walk to help raise much-needed funds for the hospice.

Healy said on Hartlepool United’s website: “It’s a delight for me to be helping such a great local cause.

“I want to say a big congratulations to Tommy and his team for doing such a great job in organising this event over so many years and I hope it’s a great success again this Sunday.

“It’s great to see that Hartlepool United are getting involved too so hopefully it will be a lot of fun for everyone taking part and plenty of money can be raised along the way.”

Tommy, dad of former Pools midfielder, also called Tommy, said it was great to get the actor’s support.

BBC Tees DJ Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough arranged for the Benidorm and Still Open All Hours star to pose for a picture holding an Alice House T-shirt.

Tommy, who is also part of Peterlee & District Lions fundraising organisation, said: “It’s great that Tim Healy is supporting it and Goffy is a god supporter of the hospice as well.

“It all helps to give it a boost.”

It is the second local event Healy has given his support to in recent weeks after sending a message to organisers of a large sponsored walk for Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum.

The circular route around Castle Eden Dene will start and finish at the Hearts of Oak pub, on Oakerside Drive, in Peterlee on Sunday.

It begins at 10am and always attracts a line-up of current and former Pools players.

This is the sixth year the walk has been held and in that time it has raised over £26,000 for patient care provided by Alice House.

It is hoped they will break the £30,000 milestone this year.

Natural England is providing a walk leader and Liam Dineen of Box Clever is providing stewards in the wood.

Registration and sponsor forms are available now from Alice House Hospice and Peterlee & District Lions Club and for more information call 07970 189 681.