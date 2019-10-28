Time is running out to save the Lindisfarne Festival - here's how you can help

The crowd enjoy last years' show.

Despite a hugely successful 2019 event, which resulted in two UK Festival Award nominations, organisers of the independent North East festival firmly stated that the Lindisfarne Festival music, would only be guaranteed to return in 2020 if £85,000 could be raised via early ticket sales to relieve the stress of covering upfront event costs.

There are just days to go until the festival’s crowdfunding campaign closes on Thursday, October 31.

The campaign is currently at 80% of its original target, meaning the next few days will be make or break for Northumberland’s Lindisfarne Festival.

Donors will enjoy the benefit of discounted early bird tickets and exclusive reward packages, the 1 month Crowdfunder campaign, which ends at 10pm on Thursday. The campaign was launched on October 1 to help secure the future of the independent North East festival.

Conleth Maenpaa, Founder of Lindisfarne Festival said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who has supported Lindisfarne Festival since it began in 2015 and it’s been great to see so many people pledging their support on Crowdfunder this month.

“With just three days to go, we’re currently at around 80% of our target so there’s still a good chunk to go but we know many people have been waiting around for payday, so we’re hopeful we can still get where we need to be.”

Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, on the coast overlooking Holy Island, the three-day camping festival sees over 200 local & world -renowned DJs, bands, comedians and artists perform across 10 unique marquee venues.

Conleth also said; “We’re definitely not quitters, but we have sacrificed a lot to get this far and there comes a point when we have to lay it all on the line and openly ask for support so that we can continue to put on an event that we’ve all come to love”