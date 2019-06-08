Firefighters put their appliance’s tools to use as they helped rescued a youngster from a locked car.

A crew from Billingham Fire Station were called to Otterburn Way in the town after the 22-month-old became trapped inside the vehicle with the keys.

The team used a piece of kit which uses an inflatable bag to create a gap at the top of the window and then opened the lock with a piece of flexible wire.

Crew manager Michael Smith said: “We were able to unlock the door in just a few minutes.

“The kid was all right and wasn’t distressed at all, we just couldn’t get them to press the button on the key.

“The family was very grateful for our help.”

The call out came at 10.26am today and the rescue was complete by 10.38am.