Top North-East musicians help raise money for disabled Hartlepool man in need of new wheelchair

Trevor Sewell and Marty Craggs performing at the fundraiser at Hartlepool Cricket Club.

The musical charity night at Hartlepool Cricket Club raised £1,823.50 for Thomas Crossling’s wheelchair fund.

Thomas, 29, has muscular dystrophy and very limited movement.

He is trying to raise £10,000 for a specialised new electric wheelchair as his current one keeps breaking down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Crossling (left) with friend Chris Twist.

He attended the fundraiser and along with friends and supporters saw great performances from multi award-winning blues musician Trevor Sewell, former Lindisfarne member Marty Craggs and local rock guitarist Graham Hunter.

Graham has previously toured Europe with five-piece band The UK Legends and recorded with South Shields blues rock singer Terry Slesser.

And Trevor, from Sunderland, has won won nine major awards in America and dueted with multi-platinum selling artist and Grammy winner Janis Ian.

They gave their time free for the fundraiser which was organised by Thomas’s friend Chris Twist who has vowed not rest until he gets his new chair.

An online crowdfunding page on GoFundMe has been set up to raise £10,000 towards the cost of a new electric wheelchair, which will cost around £13,000.

On the page Thomas said: "My current wheelchair keeps breaking down and doesn't fit my needs anymore.

“Having a good wheelchair is my life I literally can't leave the house or my bed without one.”

The page currently stands at £4,615.

Chris is appealing for any local business willing to help Thomas reach his total to improve his quality of life as soon as possible.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.