Tribute to member of Hartlepool pop group who were a hit in the Swinging Sixties

Ray Stuart.

Musician Ray Stuart, who was one of the founding members of The Toffees, passed away aged 74 after battling cancer for a number of years.

In the mid-sixties the group built up quite a fan base playing in the region’s many clubs and coffee bars.

Ray played the guitar and sang vocals in the original line-up that also included his good friend Robin O'Carroll, Alan Lindridge, Iain “Jock” Campbell, Kenny Burgess and Mike Kirton.

The Toffees: Ray Stuart back left, Kenny Burgess back right, and front left to right Robin O'Carroll, Jock Campbell and Alan Lindridge. Copyright Stan Laundon.

Ray’s love of music continued long after he moved out of Hartlepool to Sunderland and later Scotland.

Aged around 14, he and Robin, who lived just a couple of doors away, taught themselves to play the guitar before founding The Toffees.

Ray’s daughter, Jo Black, 42, recalled a story when police knocked on the door while they were practising to ask them to stop.

Jo said: “They asked why and were told it was because a crowd of girls had gathered outside on the pavement.

Toffees reunion (left to right): Jimmy Fawcett, Ray, Robin and Alan. Picture Stan Laundon.

"They were shouting and screaming and actually stopping the traffic.”

The disbanded in late 1967 and in the early 1970s Ray moved to Sunderland after marrying his second wife Norma.

He was a painter and decorator but would turn his hand to almost anything including buying, renovating and then selling cars, caravans and boats.

He was also a market trader selling ladies knitwear.

Around 40 years ago he moved his family from Sunderland to Ayrshire on the west coast of Scotland to give them a better life.

"We had an idyllic childhood,” said Jo.

Music continued to play a big part in his life. Jo added: “He would invite loads of people to our house and have singing sessions.

"There would be maybe 30 of us and my dad would be playing the guitar and everyone singing along.”

Even on holidays in Turkey Ray would be invited to perform in the local bars.

He only stopped playing in recent years when numbness in his fingers meant he was no longer able to.

Ray leaves behind by Norma, his wife of 48 years, and daughters Jo and Katie, 44.

He is also survived by first wife Mary and sons Tony and Andrew. He had seven grandchildren.

