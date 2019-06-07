Tributes have been paid following death of inspirational Miners' Strike campaigner Myrtle MacPherson

Tributes have been paid following death of inspirational campaigner Myrtle MacPherson, described as as ‘extremely influential and hard-working’.

Born and raised in Easington, Myrtle will be most notably remembered for her efforts throughout the 1984/85 Miners’ Strike when she cooked meals for over 800 people a day while also being a strong presence on the picket line and in demos.

She appeared on numerous television reports and interviews and her determination to inform people of the plight of working class people took her all over the world, from all over the UK and Germany where she performed in the play Not By Bread Alone about the strikes; to Cuba where she delivered pit clothes to miners.

She joined the Labour Party in the 1960s, was a long-standing member and shop steward for GMB and missed only one Miner’s Gala in her 75 years.

Her daughter Heather Wood said: “I’m really heartbroken but have been cheered up by the hundreds of messages, posts and comments from comrades and friends.

“It is absolutely amazing when you realise how many lives she has touched. She has inspired everyone she met and they all have a story to tell.”

Her son Gordon MacPherson said: “I am immensely proud of what our mam achieved throughout an extremely influential and hard-working life.

“Mam was an inspirational part of my life and indeed many other people, I will never forget her.”

The Women’s Banner Group, which Myrtle was most recently involved in, said: “Myrtle committed her life to fighting for her community and she is an inspiration to us all. In respect to her memory, and in a time-honoured tradition, our banner at Durham Miners’ Gala 2019 will be draped in black cloth.”

Myrtle’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 18, at 11am at The Church of the Ascension, Seaside Lane, Easington and then onto Durham crematorium.

The service at the crematorium will be family only. Family flowers only at the funeral.

A Celebration of Myrtle’s life will be held following her funeral and will at Easington Colliery Club and Institute, Seaside Lane, and all are welcome.