Tributes have been paid to a former Hartlepool United player and assistant manager following his death at the age of 69.

Horden-born Alan Little briefly played for the club at the end of his career during the 1985-86 season before he was forced to retire through injury after just 12 games.

He then began to coach Pools youngsters before becoming assistant manager to John Bird.

The pair left to join York City in 1988 before Little was appointed boss in his own right and guided the Minster Men to promotion to football’s third tier in 1993.

Horden-born Alan Little briefly played for Hartlepool United before becoming the club's assistant manager.

His spell in charge is also famously remembered for masterminding a League Cup win over Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United two years later.

York City said they were “saddened” by his death on August 8 and added in a statement: “The thoughts of everyone at York City Football Club is with Alan’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Among the people to pay tribute to Little locally was Hartlepool United fan and radio personality Paul “Goffy” Gough.

Describing him as “a proper old school pro”, he added: “Fearless and hugely competitive on the pitch, he was full of warmth off it.”

Former Hartlepool full-back Rob McKinnon said Little was “a top-class man” while John Honour, who played for Pools in the 1970s and is also from Horden, added that “Alan was a player you didn't want to play against”.

Little began his professional football career at Aston Villa along younger brother Brian, who would become a Villa legend by scoring the winning goal in the 1977 League Cup final, and played three times for the first team.

Regarded as a tough-tackling midfielder, he then made nearly 400 appearances for Southend United, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Torquay United and Halifax Town before signing for Pools in 1985.

Little was one of a spate of new signings as Billy Horner unexpectedly built a promotion-challenging side after years of struggle at the wrong end of the Division Four table.

Bird and his assistant seemed to be building another promising team three years later – the pair were in charge when Pools demolished Manchester United 6-0 in a 1988 pre-season friendly – before their sudden departure together to York.

Little also managed Southend United and Halifax Town after leaving York in 1999.

