Tributes have been paid to a “legend” former music promoter who brought the likes of Led Zeppelin to the area.

David Richards earned a top reputation for putting on shows with up and coming bands at Peterlee’s Argus Butterfly pub in the late Sixties and early Seventies.

Many appeared before going on to find worldwide fame and performing in sell-out stadiums all over the world.

David, who was 81, died at the turn of the year.

David Richards, left, and friend Brian Stoker looking back in 2008 on their Argus Butterfly days.

Tributes have been led by his friend and former music promoter partner Brian Stoker.

Brian said: “David founded the Peterlee Jazz and Folk Club at The Argus in the late Sixties and was well-renowned for introducing up and coming groups to the North East.

"Although it was held just once a week on a Sunday evening people used to travel from all over to come and see it.”

David, who lived in Sedgefield and was formerly of Wheatley Hill, worked at Whitbread Brewery, in Castle Eden, where he met Brian.

A playbill for the Led Zeppelin show at The Argus Butterfly in Peterlee in 1969.

But in his spare time, music was his passion.

In March 1969, David booked Led Zeppelin to appear at The Argus Butterfly in one of their very first British shows.

The foursome of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham went on to become one of the biggest selling acts of the 1970s, responsible for such classic songs as Whole Lotta Love and Stairway to Heaven.

Brian recalled: “David used to get Melody Maker to read all the latest music articles, he listened to John Peel and would go to The Marquee Club in London.

"He booked Led Zeppelin because he followed a group called the Yardbirds that had most of the members in it.

"He made a hell of a name for himself.”

Other acts who also performed at the Argus before finding fame included Free, Jethro Tull and Deep Purple.

One former audience member said on Facebook: “He was inspirational in choosing the Argus so we could see such splendid groups on our doorstep. I went often and feel privileged to have done so.”

Another summed it up by saying: “A Peterlee legend, RIP Dave. Thank you for the music.”

David leaves wife Joy and surviving daughter Tracey and family. Funeral details are yet to be announced.