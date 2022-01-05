Tributes paid to Shaun Balmer after his death in Hartlepool road traffic incident

Cleveland Police say he was travelling towards the junction with Chatham Road at the time of the incident.

They have also revealed that a driver of an Audi car has been arrested and is “assisting police with their inquiries”.

Shaun Balmer died following a road traffic incident in Hartlepool on Tuesday (January 4)/Photo: Cleveland Police

Shaun’s family said in a statement released through the force: “Shaun was a dearly loved father, son, brother and boyfriend.

“We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him.”

Cleveland Police have said that a man, 43, has been arrested in connection with driving offences and that inquiries into the incident continue.

The force added: “Police continue to appeal for information and witnesses to the collision which occurred at approximately 3.10pm on Tuesday, 4th January, 2022, on Raby Road, in Hartlepool, near to the Premier Store, involving a dark coloured quad bike.

A number of floral tributes were left at the scene on Wednesday (January 5).

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage which may assist to contact Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, reference 002052.”

The incident – which Cleveland Police described in a statement on their Twitter page on Tuesday as “serious” – caused the closure of Raby Road in both directions from the junction with Hart Lane to the junction with Chatham Road.

The road has now reopened to the public with a number of flower bouquets being attached to a fence on the scene on Wednesday morning.

Raby Road was closed in both directions on Tuesday following the incident.

Readers of the Mail have also been paying tributes on social media.

Angie Bulmer said: “RIP. Such tragic news condolences to all family and friends.”

Frances Stephenson said: “May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Diane Liddle said: “Sad start to a new year. Rest in peace.”

Shaun’s family have asked for privacy as they grieve together.

An inquest into his death is expected to open shortly.

