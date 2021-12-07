Tributes to former Hartlepool United striker Marvin Morgan after his death aged 38
Tributes have been paid to a former Hartlepool United striker turned businessman following his death at the age of 38.
Marvin Morgan played five times for Pools in the 2014-15 campaign after his deadline day January signing from Plymouth Argyle.
His most telling contribution – the winner in a 1-0 victory over Northampton Town – helped Ronnie Moore’s side avoid relegation at the end of their Great Escape season.
Former England international Ashley Young was among the players to pay tribute to the Manchester-born striker.
Current Aston Villa full-back Young tweeted on Monday: "Sorry to hear the sad, sad news this morning about Marv. I'm lost for words, to think we was just joking the other week. RIP Bro."
Morgan played for 17 league and non-league clubs and also created the fashion brand Fresh Ego Kid.
Shrewsbury Town tweeted: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to receive news that Marvin Morgan has tragically passed away aged just 38.
"The club would like to send our most sincere condolences to his friends and family. Rest in Peace, Marvin."
Plymouth Argyle, who Pools signed him from, wrote: "We join with the football community in expressing our shock and sadness at the passing of Marvin Morgan.
"An infectious character, Marvin made 42 appearances for the club between 2013-15, scoring three times. Our thoughts are with his friends and family."
Morgan's most recent club Hornchurch, for whom he made six appearances in 2019, tweeted: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Urchin Marvin Morgan.”
Morgan is thought to have died while working abroad although the exact circumstances have still to be revealed.