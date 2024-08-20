Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to former Hartlepool United player George Herd after his death at the age of 88.

Herd joined Pools towards the end of a distinguished playing career and appeared 15 times for the club during the 1970-71 season before beginning a lengthy coaching and managerial career.

An inside forward, he played professionally in his native Scotland with Inverness Thistle, Queen’s Park and Clyde before joining Sunderland in 1961.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on to score 47 goals in 278 appearances for the Wearsiders ahead of his move to Hartlepool in 1970.

Former Hartlepool United player George Herd has died at the age of 88.

Pools 1968 promotion legend Tony Bircumshaw, now living in Mansfield, recalled: “He was a terrific professional with a great attitude.

"He was class on the ball and loaded with experience.

"It was clear when he arrived at Hartlepool in 1970 that he wanted to branch out into coaching.”

Herd did indeed take on more of a coaching role at Hartlepool when former Sunderland team mate Len Ashurst became manager at the Vic in 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full Scottish international, he left Pools after a season and enjoyed coaching spells with Darlington, Newcastle United and Sunderland as well as the manager’s post north of the border at Queen of the South.

Settling in Sunderland, he also returned to Hartlepool to play at Grayfields and Rift House Recreation Ground for over 40s teams.

Sunderland said in a statement: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of club legend George Herd.

"Our condolences are with George's family and friends at this sad time.”

His funeral took place in Sunderland earlier this month.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here