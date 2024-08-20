Tributes to 'terrific professional' George Herd after former Sunderland and Hartlepool United player's death at the age of 88
Herd joined Pools towards the end of a distinguished playing career and appeared 15 times for the club during the 1970-71 season before beginning a lengthy coaching and managerial career.
An inside forward, he played professionally in his native Scotland with Inverness Thistle, Queen’s Park and Clyde before joining Sunderland in 1961.
He went on to score 47 goals in 278 appearances for the Wearsiders ahead of his move to Hartlepool in 1970.
Pools 1968 promotion legend Tony Bircumshaw, now living in Mansfield, recalled: “He was a terrific professional with a great attitude.
"He was class on the ball and loaded with experience.
"It was clear when he arrived at Hartlepool in 1970 that he wanted to branch out into coaching.”
Herd did indeed take on more of a coaching role at Hartlepool when former Sunderland team mate Len Ashurst became manager at the Vic in 1971.
A full Scottish international, he left Pools after a season and enjoyed coaching spells with Darlington, Newcastle United and Sunderland as well as the manager’s post north of the border at Queen of the South.
Settling in Sunderland, he also returned to Hartlepool to play at Grayfields and Rift House Recreation Ground for over 40s teams.
Sunderland said in a statement: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of club legend George Herd.
"Our condolences are with George's family and friends at this sad time.”
His funeral took place in Sunderland earlier this month.