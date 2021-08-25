Ginger kittens Gabriel and Arthur were rescued from a builders’ yard in Peterlee in December 2020.

The RSPCA said the kittens were most likely born to a feral mother but an outbreak of cat flu meant that both cats are completely blind and have lost their eyes.

Gabriel and Arthur, who are now eight months old, are being cared for by one of the RSPCA Cat Hub’s foster carers. They are now available to be rehomed but sadly have had little interest so far.

Sophie Moran-Barker, RSPCA Cat Hub Rehoming Co-ordinator, said: “Arthur and Gabriel are adorable, friendly and loving kittens who, after all they have been through, really deserve to find themselves a special home. We worry that potential adopters have been put off because the kittens lost their eyes but being blind does not stop them from leading a full and exciting life!”

She continued: “Arthur and Gabriel will need to be rehomed as indoor cats due to their lack of sight but they’re quite independent.

"Once they have settled in and get used to their surroundings they are really like any other playful kittens, especially ginger and white boy Arthur who is the most adventurous of the two. He can end up in many unexpected places!

“Gabriel is all ginger with lovely markings and he is less mischievous and a little quieter than his brother. He can be timid and although he enjoys a stroke, he isn’t as forward as Arthur.”

The two kittens were rescued separately. It was only when Gabriel was rescued that RSPCA Inspector Krissy Raine realised her colleague had rescued his brother just a few days before so the pair was reunited.

Gabriel and Arthur need to be rehomed together as indoor cats and could live with another friendly cat.

Sophie has that they will need “an understanding and experienced owner” who will be able to spend time with them and provide them with lots of toys.

For more information on adopting Arthur and Gabriel visit https://cathub.co.uk/ourcats/meet-gabriel-and-arthur

