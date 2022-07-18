Police, ambulance service and fire crews were all called to the incident, which was said to have taken place on Dalton Piercy Road, on the outskirts of Dalton Piercy, at around 7.10pm on Sunday.

The incident involved a black Audi A3 and Cleveland Fire Brigade said that the vehicle had rolled over.

Fire crews spent over five hours at the scene, leaving at around 12.33am on Monday.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Dalton Piercy./Photo: Google

Two men suffered serious injuries and were taken to James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, by the ambulance service.

Cleveland Police have said the pair remain in hospital and an investigation is on-going.

The Force said in a statement: “At around 7.10pm last night police were contacted by fire brigade colleagues reporting a single vehicle collision on Butts Lane outside Dalton Piercy.

!It involved a black Audi A3 and two men in their 30s sustained serious injuries in the incident. Both were taken by ambulance to hospital where they remain.

“The road was temporarily closed to allow vehicle recovery to take place and collision inquiries to get underway. The investigation is ongoing.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade added: “We were called out at 7.07pm on 17 July to a road traffic accident near Grove House, Butts Lane, Dalton Piercy, which involved a vehicle that had rolled over.

"Two appliances attended, one from Hartlepool Community Fire Station and one from Stockton Community Fire Station. Two casualties were taken to hospital.”