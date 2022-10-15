Two people taken to hospital following separate road collisions in Hartlepool

The first collision took place on Winterbottom Avenue at the Warren Road junction at around 6.30pm on Friday, October 14, which resulted in the road being closed.

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called shortly before 6.30pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Oakesway, Hartlepool.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and a specialist paramedic and transported one patient to North Tees Hospital for further treatment."

In a separate incident, another person was also rushed to hospital following a “serious collision” on the A19 between the A179 and A689 turn offs, which took place at around 9pm yesterday and resulted in the southbound carriageway being closed overnight.

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 southbound in Hartlepool at 9.10pm this evening .

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and a clinical team leader and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service. One patient has been taken by road to James Cook Hospital."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warren Road, the scene of one of last night's road traffic incidents.

A social media post from National Highways North East has confirmed the A19 has reopened.

The post said: “The A19 near Hartlepool is now open southbound between A179 and A689 following a serious collision. Thank you for your patience.”