Urban Birder David Lindo among a range events being held during school holidays at RSPB Saltholme

Celebrity birdwatcher David Lindo is set to make an appearance at the Saltholme nature reserve on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of RSPB Saltholme and staff and volunteers have prepared a week of activities for all the family.

RSPB Saltholme on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

Kicking off today visitors to the nature reserve will have the opportunity to try a range of exciting new activities as well as enjoying the firm favourites, such as the ever-popular pond dipping and sweep netting, not to mention sights of wonderful wildlife.

Craig McNeil, Saltholme’s visitor experience officer, said: “Our visitors will have the chance to get creative as they make Hapa-Zomes - producing fantastic works of art by squishing the natural juices from plants. We’re even introducing den building to our growing list of activities, giving our family visitors even more ways to have fun outside on the reserve.

“Our dedicated and knowledgeable volunteers will be offering visitors of all ages the chance to join them on some family bird walks and guided seal viewing at Greatham Creek; a great way of gently introducing families to some of the fantastic wildlife that can be seen and heard at RSPB Saltholme.”

Next Wednesday, May 29, there will be the River Tees Rediscovered’s Saltholme Safari, which includes free entry for everyone.

There will also be the chance to see the Brine Field Installation by poet and artist Tom Pearson, which features 12 white obelisks amid the reserve’s reedbeds and wet grasslands, while Bank Holiday Monday sees the arrival of celebrity birdwatcher, David Lindo: The Urban Birder.

Booking is essential for the willow weaving workshops and David Lindo activities.

For full details of all activities taking place throughout the week and to keep up to date with what’s happening at RSPB Saltholme, visit rspb.org.uk/saltholme or follow the reserve team on Facebook or Twitter.

The reserve is open from 9.30am until 5pm. Entry is £5 per car, free for RSPB members.