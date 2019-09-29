Urgent appeal to find 'extremely vulnerable' teenager who could be in Hartlepool
An urgent appeal has been issued to trace a missing teenage girl who has links to Hartlepool.
Aysha Khalile, 18, was last seen in the Stockton area on Wednesday, September 25 at 5pm.
Aysha has links in Stockton, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.
A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “She is extremely vulnerable and was last seen wearing a long navy jacket, black leggings and a blue top.”
Anyone who may have seen her or has any information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 165625.