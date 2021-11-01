Urgent police plea to trace missing Hartlepool man

Michael Keenan, known as Mikey, was last seen at around midnight on Monday morning in the Collingwood Road area of Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police have issued a full description of him and asked anyone who knows where he is to contact them “as a matter of urgency”.

A force statement issued on Monday read: “Police are appealing to trace missing 21-year-old Michael Keenan, also known as Mikey, from Hartlepool.

“Michael was last seen around midnight last night, Sunday, 31st October, into Monday, 1st November, in the area of Collingwood Road.

“Michael is described as a white male, 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with short, unkempt brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

“Anyone who may have seen him or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting incident number 185620.”

