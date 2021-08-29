Ahead of the 11th series of Vera starting on Sunday, August 29, leading actress Brenda Blethyn visited the Washington Riding Centre where she agreed to become a patron for the Tyne and Wear Riding for Disabled charity.

She said: "It is all just so lovely, even the inner city locations are so vibrant, I love being out on the moors and seeing the seascapes, it is just breathtaking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading Vera actress Brenda Blethyn visiting Tyne and Wear Riding for the Disabled at the Washington Riding Centre.

"I’m told tourism has increased by at least 25% which is nice, especially after a pandemic and people can spend some money in the area.

"The people are so nice, it is true that there is a difference between people in the north and south, not that I don’t like southerners, I do as I am one, but northerners are much more friendly.”

She added: "We’re all grateful to be working but at the same time we were a bit nervous about coming into work in a pandemic.

"The protocol was so extreme and it made things difficult in terms of social distancing however the first two episodes that you will see, a lot of green screens were used to make it look like there is no social distancing so hopefully the audience won’t be able to tell the difference.”

"I was pretty proud of the pilot when we made it and there was no guarantee that they were going to make more episodes but what they did do was have enough faith in it to commission another three episodes.

"After the first two series, they started recomissioning without seeing what the figures were like because they were pretty confident that people were going to like it which is so gratifying.”

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.