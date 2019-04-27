Veterans urged to help give Hartlepool war hero Tom a fitting send off

A call has gone out for veterans to help give a Second World War hero a fitting send off next week.

Thomas Robb, known as Tom, died on Tuesday aged 99, with his loved ones describing him as “funny, determined, a fighter and a hero”.

Thomas Robb during his Army service in 1938.

Born in Freville Street, he went to St Joseph’s RC School and was struggling to find work after leaving when he signed up a short time before the Second World War broke out.

As a member of the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, he saw action in Africa, the Middle East and Italy, with many of his friends lost as they served in Salerno and Monte Cassino during the Italian Campaign.

As peace time was declared, it was feared he had been killed, as members of his regiment returned back to Hartlepool ahead of him.

Some of his section had been diverted, which led to the delay, with his loved ones greatly relieved when he appeared back in his home town.

He had escaped serious injury on a number of occasions and sustained a graze to his thumb caused by a bullet.

In 2000, he made a visit to war graves in Italy, where he found the resting places of his comrades lost as they served together.

He was awarded medals including the Star of Africa, Italian Campaign medal and the 1939 to 1945 star, which will be on show on his funeral day.

A series of items he kept from the war time will be put on show at the Traveller’s Rest from 11am on Monday, where his friends and family will gather for a wake following on from his funeral service at Stranton Crematorium at 10am.

Armed Forces veterans who would like to act as pallbearers are welcome to introduce themselves to officials half an hour before the service’s start to volunteer.

After the war Tom, who lived in the Foggy Furze area for the last three decades, went on to work at Hartlepool’s British Steel works, taking redundancy as it closed and as he reached the age of 65.

In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, playing at his local club during the warmer months and visiting an indoor centre during the winter time up until he was 93.

Tom was widowed in 1999, when wife Janet died aged 77.

The couple met at The Rink dance hall and married in 1947.

They were parents to Janet Slater, 62, who is married to John, 63, Margaret Robb, 65, and Robert, 69, who is married to Gillian and he also leaves four grandchildren and niece Mary Green, 71, nephew Donald Johnson, 61.

Margaret, a reverend with the United Reformed Church in Newcastle, will lead his funeral service.

Janet said: “Our Dad had dementia and he lost a lot of memories, but he had never forgotten what happened during the war and he could still tell you what had happened.

“He never threw anything away, so at the wake we’re going to put some pieces he brought back from the war for people to see.

“My sister has been asking members of the family what they would like to say as part of his eulogy and people have said he was funny, determined, a fighter and a hero.”

Janet and John are also sorting through documents Tom left as they piece together their family’s history.