Video shows Hartlepool fans boarding buses, and coaches heading off down A19 for FA Cup match against Crystal Palace
Pools fans were all smiles despite the early start on a cold, dark winter morning as they set off in the small hours to see their team take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 10:57 am
Scores of fans boarded official Hartlepool United coaches before 6am to set off for London, where some 4,700 Pools supporters will be cheering on Pools with hopes high they can make it to the next round – which would be a historic first for the club.