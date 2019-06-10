Viva Forever: Picture special as Spice Girls wow thousands at Stadium of Light
It was a night to remember at the Stadium of Light as pop supergroup the Spice Girls played to 50,000 on their Sunderland tour date.
The outfits were outrageous, the sun was shining and there were hits aplenty! Girl Power was in full force and it was a night that took us right back to the nineties. We loved it! We got some great pictures of fans waiting to go into the stadium, and now we have been treated to some fantastic photographs of the gig itself. Re-live the moment they took to the stage with our picture special.