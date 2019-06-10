The outfits were outrageous, the sun was shining and there were hits aplenty! Girl Power was in full force and it was a night that took us right back to the nineties. We loved it! We got some great pictures of fans waiting to go into the stadium, and now we have been treated to some fantastic photographs of the gig itself. Re-live the moment they took to the stage with our picture special.

Baby Spice Emma Bunton at the Stadium of Light.

Geri Horner, Ginger Spice, at the Stadium of Light.

Mel C, Sporty Spice, on the Stadium of Light stage.

The Spice Girls played at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, June 6.

