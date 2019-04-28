Walkers of three-mile fundraiser add to thousands of pounds raised for Hartlepool's hospice

More than 50 people embarked on a three-mile ramble to raise vital funds for Hartlepool's hospice.

Tommy Miller, who is part of Peterlee & District Lions fundraising organisation, has been planning the event, in aid of Alice House Hospice, for the past six years.

The fundraiser, which started and finished at the Hearts of Oak pub, in Peterlee, saw 52 people including children and dogs take part.

Past and current Hartlepool United players were among the walkers including Tommy's son, former Pools midfielder also called Tommy.

Over the past six years, the annual walk, around Castle Eden Dene, has raised a superb £26,000.

And it is hoped today's walk will add around £2,000 to the total.

Tommy said: "We're expecting to raise more than £1,800 when all of the cash comes in. We raised more than £1,000 at this morning's walk and a lot of the sponsorship doesn't come in until a bit later.

"The Hartlepool management team were all in attendance - we always receive a lot of loyal support from them.

"The youth team ran the route over a week ago and raised £380 in sponsorship which is fantastic.

"We've been very well supported by Pools over the years.

"We had a team of regulars who have been doing the walk since day one as well as around 15 fresh faces which is fantastic.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported us. The hospice is a marvelous place and what they do is so important. It's a very worthwhile cause"