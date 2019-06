Hartlepool Live, organised by Hartlepool Borough Council and local musician James Leonard Hewitson, was held across five venues in the town at the weekend. Here is a gallery of photo memories to enjoy.

Madeleine Smyth playing at Chilli Cake, in Church Street, as part of Hartlepool Live on Saturday.

2. Hartlepool Live on Saturday. Elaine Palmer at Hartlepool Live on Saturday.

3. Audience watching Madeleine Smyth perfomer her songs at Chilli Cake, Church Street. Audience watching Madeleine Smyth perfomer her songs at Chilli Cake, Church Street, as part of Hartlepool Live on Saturday.

Late Girl at The Contemporary, in Church Street.

