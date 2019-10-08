Watch biking community give Hartlepool great-grandad poignant funeral send off
A much-loved motorbike fanatic from Hartlepool was given a moving send off with a motorcycle cavalcade.
Malcolm Payne, known affectionately as Pany, sadly died on September 18, following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
The 63-year-old was well known in the town for his years of working as a motor mechanic based at 23 Taxis in the town.
And his passion for motorbikes saw him regarded as a popular member of the bike scene across the North East where he would spend time camping and watching live music at rallies.
A dad-of-three, Malcolm also had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He married wife Trudi Payne in 2014 at Gretna Green in Scotland, celebrating the occasion with family followed by a big party at home in Hartlepool.
Paying tribute to her husband, wife Trudi, 40, said: “We met in 2008 and hit it off straight away – even if his chat up lines where cheesy!
“We shared a love of motorbikes, cars and camping.
“He was proud to train me to be a fully qualified mechanic and had to admit I was a better mechanic than him once my training was finished.
“He loved music and enjoyed the bike scene camping and watching live music at rallies throughout the North East and making many friends along the way.
“He was a lovable character with a funny sense of humour and made friends wherever he went.
“He would go out of his way to help people when he could.”
Malcolm was born on June 1, 1956, on Smyth Place in the town where he was brought up as one of nine siblings.
The family man was also known as someone who loved to keep busy and had many hobbies including woodwork.
Remembering one of his proudest achievements, Trudi said: “He built his own trike with a 2lt pinto engine in, to build his own road worthy vehicle was something he was very proud of.”
His funeral service was held at Hartlepool Crematorium on September 27, where members of the UK biker community honoured their friend with a motorbike escort.
The family thanked those helped to raise £530 for the Great North Air Ambulance in memory of Malcolm.