Eight workers from Charlotte Grange Care Home, in Flaxton Street, Hartlepool, made a splash in the surf at Seaton Carew while being cheered on by colleagues, friends and family.

They raised £800 in sponsorship which will help to fund festive activities for the home’s elderly residents.

Kirsty McMullen, Charlotte Grange’s activities coordinator, said: “We have to fundraise for all the activities we do.

Charlotte Grange Care Home staff take to the water at Seaton Carew for the sponsored dip.

“The idea was to try to get money to make the residents’ Christmastime just as happy as ours.

“Why shouldn't they have a normal Christmas like we do?

“We have already got some things booked in. This money will go towards presents for the residents, we have got some singers coming in and a college group will be doing a production of Oliver!

“We have raised £800 which is more than double what I thought we were going to.”

Charlotte Grange Care Home staff take to the waters at Seaton Carew for a sponsored dip

The brave dippers consisted of Kirsty, Mel Whitelock, Sue Whitehouse, Alex Harrison, Lisa Connway, Lauren Morrow, Caroline Baldwin and Jorden Pike.

They all wore T-shirts with the logo of Community Integrated Care, which runs Charlotte Grange, and then got absolutely drenched after spending a good few minutes frolicking in the freezing sea.

Kirsty joked: “It seemed like a good idea in the summer.”

They were warmed up with help from Fizzy Izzy’s ice cream parlour who provided the girls with free hot drinks.

Charlotte Grange Care Home staff take to the waters at Seaton Carew for a sponsored dip

Afterwards Jorden said: “I’m sure I’ve got frostbite in my toes.”

Lisa added: “It was very cold,” while Alex said: “It was good fun.”

Home manager Wendy Nicholson said: “I’m really proud of them for the money they have raised and what they have done.”

Any money left over from the dip will go towards funding other activities throughout the year.

Charlotte Grange Care Home staff receive free hot drinks from Fizzy Izzy's during the sponsored dip.