As part of the event at Summerhill Country Park and Visitor Centre on Friday, November 8, Peter Bowes, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, planted a tree in the Summerhill Memorial Wood, which was officially launched last year.

Following a short Act of Remembrance led by the Reverend Roz Hall, there was a dedication and unveiling of a memorial bench to Private Robert Spikins (3 PARA) who was tragically killed in Belfast in 1989.

His parents Pam and Dave Spikins attended the poignant service.

Councillor Lee Cartwright, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Armed Forces Champion and a former serviceman, said: “The Summerhill Memorial Wood provides a special and peaceful space for reflection and remembrance and it was wonderful the Deputy Lord Lieutenant was able to join us to plant another memorial tree.

“This year, it was particularly special that the parents of Private Robert Spikins could be with us to witness the unveiling of a memorial bench to their son.”

Children from St Aidan’s Church of England Primary School, St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School and Catcote Academy also read poems as part of the service.

Councillor Cartwright added: “We all have a duty to educate future generations about those who have sacrificed their future in service of our country and I was pleased children were able to play a central part in the service.”

Pam and Dave Spikins on the new memorial bench in honour of their son Private Robert Spikins which was unveiled at Summerhill's annual Remembrance Service.

Children from St Aidan’s, St Cuthbert’s and Catcote Academy attended the Remembrance Service at Summerhill.