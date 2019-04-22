Watch the Poolie Knights singing at Hartlepool United fancy dress party

Hartlepool United fans were far from silent knights as they donned armour for their end-of-season fancy dress party.

More than 1,000 supporters made the trip across country to Barrow in costume for the now traditional away day finale.

Poolie Knights on their crusade to Barrow.

Our thanks to Bernadette Malcolmson for sending us this video of the blue and white army in unfamiliar red and white costumes in honour of Tuesday's St George's Day.

