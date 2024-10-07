'We are so proud of our family business' - Hartlepool restaurant closes after five-and-a-half years

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:39 GMT
A family-run business at Hartlepool Marina has closed its doors to the public after five and half years.

Grace Restaurant and Bar, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, has closed its doors to the public due to “health reasons” and the “location of the restaurant”.

Taking to social media, owners Ana and Anthony Gibson said: "We are so proud of our family business, the success we’ve had through the years and the reputation we have built.

"We have made some friends for life in staff members past and present, customers and other fellow businesses.

Grace Restaurant and Bar, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, has closed its doors to the public due to “health reasons” and the “location of the restaurant.”

"We’d like to thank you all that have supported us and we will be forever grateful.

"Thank you to every single one of you that have dined with us over the years.

"Thank you for trusting us in all your special occasions we’ve had the pleasure to share with you.

"This is very much a positive decision for us and it will allow us to plan for our next adventure together.”

