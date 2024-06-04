'We are thrilled to be bringing our music to Hartlepool' - The View prepare to appear live at The Studio

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Indie rock stars The View can be witnessed at close quarters when they perform in Hartlepool this week.

The Scottish band, whose hits include Same Jeans and Superstar Tradesman, appear live at The Studio, in Tower Street, on Wednesday, June 5.

Formed in 2005, The View have earned a dedicated following and critical acclaim for their electrifying live shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

View lead vocalist Kyle Falconer said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our music to Hartlepool and performing at The Studio.

The View appear at The Studio, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, June 3.The View appear at The Studio, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, June 3.
The View appear at The Studio, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, June 3.

“The energy of our fans in the North-East is always incredible and we cannot wait to share this special night with them.”

Another Scottish band, The Skids, famous for late 1970s hits The Saints Are Coming and Into The Valley, are also due to play at The Studio on Friday, June 28.

Doors open for The View at 7.30pm and for The Skids at 7pm.

Tickets for both gigs are available via the The Studio’s website at www.thestudiohartlepool.co.uk/events-gigs.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:HartlepoolTickets