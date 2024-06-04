Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Indie rock stars The View can be witnessed at close quarters when they perform in Hartlepool this week.

The Scottish band, whose hits include Same Jeans and Superstar Tradesman, appear live at The Studio, in Tower Street, on Wednesday, June 5.

Formed in 2005, The View have earned a dedicated following and critical acclaim for their electrifying live shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

View lead vocalist Kyle Falconer said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our music to Hartlepool and performing at The Studio.

The View appear at The Studio, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, June 3.

“The energy of our fans in the North-East is always incredible and we cannot wait to share this special night with them.”

Another Scottish band, The Skids, famous for late 1970s hits The Saints Are Coming and Into The Valley, are also due to play at The Studio on Friday, June 28.

Doors open for The View at 7.30pm and for The Skids at 7pm.

Tickets for both gigs are available via the The Studio’s website at www.thestudiohartlepool.co.uk/events-gigs.