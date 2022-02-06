Hartlepool United’s Supporters Association board member Ron Harnish said he was proud of the team’s efforts and that of the near 5,000 Poolies who made the journey to London at the weekend.

He said: “We were worried when we saw the team sheet and when we went 2-0 down we feared the worst.

"However, after a change of shape at half-time we were much better and forced their keeper into a few good saves.

"At the end of the day we got beat off a Premier League team and the team can be proud of their efforts. They can hold their heads up high.”

Ron set off for Selhurst Park at 6am on Saturday and was accompanied by grandson Noah Betts, 13.

He added: “We were picked-up at the Mill House pub and the atmosphere on the bus driving down was phenomenal.

"There was lots of singing and every service station we stopped at seemed to be full of Pools fans.

"We went into Croydon and there were lots of home and away fans mixing in the bars. It was a great atmosphere.

"It was even better in the ground and at the end it was the longest I’ve ever seen the players stay on the pitch to thank the fans.”

Ron believes the friendly relationship between the two sets of fans was in part due to an appreciation by Hartlepool supporters for the donations made by Palace fans – including one payment believed to be £10,000 – to help the JustGiving page of manager Graeme Lee’s wife, Gemma, to help finance her treatment for a brain tumour.

Palace themselves have also made a donation and subsidised the costs of Pools fans using official club coaches.

Ron said: “It has been a fantastic run. Every round we’ve beaten a team from at least a league above.”

Association secretary Pauline McSweenie added: “In the ground the atmosphere was buzzing. There were flags, beach-balls and lots of singing.

"I think we were the better team in the second half and can hold our heads high. Hopefully we can go one better in the Papa John’s Trophy and get to Wembley.”

