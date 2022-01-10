We take a look at Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge over the years as she celebrates her 40th birthday

The duchess celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday 9 January at the Cambridges’ home in Norfolk

By Jatinder Dhillon
Monday, 10th January 2022

The birthday heralds the start of an important decade for the monarchy and the future queen, watching her young family grow up and pursuing her own charitable interests.

To mark the event, Kate was pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses which were photographed by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

Three new photographic portraits released by Kensington Palace of the Duchess of Cambridge who celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday 9 January (Photos: Paolo Roversi)