We take a look back at the history of David Bowie
David Bowie passed away on January 10th 2016 – two days after his birthday
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:28 pm
The death of the superstar rocked the world as very few had know about his cancer diagnosis. At the age of 69 in 2016, David Bowie passed away at his Lafayette Street home in New York City.
In 1987 David Bowie played to a crowd of more than 86,000 fans in the North East during his Glass Spider tour which spanned over 100 cities across the world.