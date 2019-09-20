This is the weather forecast for Hartlepool on Friday, September 20
A mist over Hartlepool will clear as the town is set to enjoy a bright and sunny day.
The town was blessed with a warm start to the week although temperatures will start to drop over the weekend.
Temperatures will rise to 21°C on Friday, September 20, and there will be sunny intervals throughout the day.
The weather will remain fairly mild throughout the weekend with it remaining sunny for most of it – although temperatures will stay in the high teens.
The public will awake to a lot of mist on Friday morning although from 9am it is forecast nothing but sunshine for the rest of the day.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Any mist and fog patches clearing early morning to leave another fine, dry and warm day with long spells of sunshine. Becoming breezy during the evening Maximum temperature 21 °C.”