West Hartlepool RFC poignant memorial match raises £4,000 for charity in memory of former player from Washington

A charity rugby match in memory of two members of the same family was a big success raising over £4,000 for two causes.

West Hartlepool RFC hosted the game in memory of Imogen-Rose Boatman and her uncle Martin Boatman.

Former West rugby player Martin Boatman, from Washington, tragically died in January aged just 35 after a long and brave battle against cancer.

A minute’s silence was held before the start of the game.

The memorial game has been organised for the last three years by Martin’s brother Jonathan in memory of daughter Imogen-Rose.

It always raises money for the charity 4 Louis which make memory boxes for parents of stillborn babies.

A memorial rugby match for Martin Boatman, of Washington, who played for West Hartlepool RFC before he died of cancer aged 35 in January, was held at Brinkburn, on Saturday, between a West Vets side against a select Rest of Hartlepool Vets team.

And this year, it also raised money for Dragonfly Cancer Trust, which supports young people with terminal cancer up to the age of 24.

It was chosen due to Martin’s passion in supporting young people through his job as a teacher and as a Great Britain youth sailing coach.

The rugby match was a great success as a team of West Vets took on a Rest of Hartlepool Vets side.

Many people turned out to cheer them on and enjoy all of the family activities going on.

The game was followed by an auction and drawing of raffle prizes.

West Hartlepool RFC thanked all of the players and their kitchen volunteers and bar staff for helping to make the day so special.