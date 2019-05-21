What is the official Universal Credit helpline number?
Unsure of how to apply for Universal Credit, where to receive free help with your application or how to complain about the outcome of your claim?
These and other key questions are answered here for claimants in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
1. What is Universal Credit?
Universal Credit is one DWP benefit payment combining up to six benefits (child tax credit, housing benefit, income support, Jobseekers Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance and working tax credit).
Universal Credit is usually paid one month in arrears in England and Wales. First payments can take up to an additional week to arrive. Payments are fortnightly in Northern Ireland and can also be twice a month in Scotland.
Applications have to be made online at www.gov.uk/universal-credit/how-to-claim, regardless of what access you have to the internet. Free help, however, is available via official DWP helpines and Citizens Advice.