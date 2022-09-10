What is the weather forecast for the 2022 Great North Run?
The 41st Great North Run returns to its traditional route between Newcastle and South Shields this weekend.
But what weather conditions are the estimated 60,000 participants – plus spectators - likely to encounter on Sunday, September 11, along the 13.1 mile route?
According to experts at the Met Office, Saturday’s gloomy conditions are due to be replaced by a drier day.
At 10.45am, when the overwhelming bulk of competitors will begin running, temperatures are expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius.
The sky is forecast to be cloudy with a six miles per hour southerly wind blowing north.
There is only a one in 20 chance of rain.
Either side of 1pm, when many competitors finishing in around two hours will cross the finish line, temperatures in South Shields are likely to be 18 degrees Celsius with sunny intervals.
There will only be a one in 20 chance of rain with a south easterly wind of nine miles per hour hopefully helping runners along the final mile slog towards the finish line.
The 2022 race will be the first in three years to finish in South Shields.
The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic with the amended 2021 route starting and ending in Newcastle owing to Covid concerns.