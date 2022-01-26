Arqiva, the company which operates Bilsdale TV Mast, has announced that a TV Signal Help Team will tour Hartlepool and East Durham in a customised vehicle to provide support and advice to residents whose TV signal may be affected when a new interim mast is switched on next month.

The 80-metre mast at Bilsdale, on the North Yorkshire Moors, will improve the signal for more than 100,000 people and be more robust in bad weather.

TV Signal Help Team vehicles will tour the areas affected by the switchover. /Photo: recognition PR

It is because they will be within a “signal shadow” caused by the location of the interim mast.

Homes which use Sky, Virgin and Freesat services will not be affected by the switchover.

Arqiva has said it has written to those affected and now needs them to make contact so that – if required – engineers can repoint their aerials free of charge and make sure they continue to receive a TV signal.

The old Bilsdale mast was demolished via controlled explosions after it could not be repaired.

Residents should ring 0800 121 4828, or go to bilsdalemast.co.uk/repointing

A team from Arqiva will also be visiting areas across East Durham and parking at several locations to offer help to residents.

Here’s when the TV Signal Help Team vehicle will be visiting Hartlepool and East Durham:

Monday morning, January 31: Headland car park, TS24 7EN;

Monday afternoon, January 31: Blackhall, St Joseph Church car park, Blackhall Colliery, TS27 4HE;

Tuesday morning, February 1: Peterlee, Asda car park, SR8 1AR;

Wednesday morning, February 2: Horden, Car park on Blackhills Road, SR8 4TQ;

Wednesday afternoon, February 2: Easington Colliery, car park (opposite The Pet Salon), Seaside Road, SR8 3PF;

Friday morning, February 4: Easington Village, Go Local Village Shop car park, SR8 3AT.

The team will also visit Ryhope, Seaham and Kelloe.

Bilsdale Mast caught fire in August 2021, affecting aerial and Freeview digital channel signals in Hartlepool and the wider region.

