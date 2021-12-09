When you can get Covid-19 vaccinations and booster jabs in Hartlepool this weekend

It will be held on Saturday, December 11, in the Mill House Leisure Centre sports hall, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, from 9am-3.45pm.

The clinic is open to anyone aged 16 or over and no appointment is needed.

First and second doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available along with booster jabs for those aged 40 and over.

Mill House Leisure Centre.

Organisers stress that it must be at least six months since a second dose for anyone intending to receive their booster.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “Full vaccination is the best way for everyone to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.

“It’s also vital that eligible people across Hartlepool get their Covid booster jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and our NHS.

"If people don’t get their booster jab, they ultimately increase their risk of catching Covid-19 and having a more serious illness, which would also result in increased pressures on our NHS.

“Covid-19 can be serious for pregnant women, so it is important that they have their vaccinations to protect themselves and their unborn babies.

"It is important to note that thousands of pregnant women have been vaccinated safely in the UK and across the world."

