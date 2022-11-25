News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the Hartlepool venues showing England games during the 2022 World Cup.

Where to watch the England v USA World Cup game LIVE on TV in Hartlepool

World Cup fever is spreading following England’s 6-2 triumph over Iran in their first Group B game in football’s World Cup.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago

Next up for the Three Lions is America on Friday, November 25, at 7pm.

With victory securing England’s place in the next round, here are 15 Hartlepool venues screening the match live.

It is by no means the full list of bars showing the game. Read more: Nine pictures from Hartlepool's Park Inn as fans watch England defeat Iran .

1. Blacksmiths Arms, Stranton

Reputedly Hartlepool's oldest pub, it promises "great drink prices" on Friday night.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Eskimo Joe's, Victoria Road

Formerly Popworld, Hartlepool newest bar only opened last Friday and has 11 big screens showing the match action.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. The Greenside, in Stockton Road

Is open from 10am for all games this week.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Hornsey's, Seaton Reach

The popular Seaton bar and grill, which is run by Spencer Hornsey, will be serving pints for £2 ahead of closing its doors for the final time on World Cup final day. Will England have made it that far?

Photo: Stu Norton

