Off out on Tuesday night to watch England’s crucial World Cup decider against Wales?

Only a heavy defeat by four goals or more – combined with Iran drawing against America – will prevent Gareth Southgate’s side from reaching the knockout stages.

Wales, however, know that a single-goal win and an Iran draw will secure their own qualification.

Here then is a list of Hartlepool pubs where you can watch the drama unfold.

It is by no means the full list of bars showing the game. Read more: Hartlepool families turn out to cheer on the Three Lions in England's 0-0 draw with USA in Group B

1. Blacksmiths Arms, Stranton Reputedly Hartlepool's oldest pub, it promises free chilli at half time. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Eskimo Joe's, Victoria Road Formerly Popworld, Hartlepool newest bar only opened earlier this month and has 11 big screens showing the match action. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. The Greenside, in Stockton Road The pub is advising customers to book a table in advance. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Hornsey's, Seaton Reach The popular Seaton bar and grill, which is run by Spencer Hornsey, will be serving pints for £2 ahead of closing its doors for the final time on World Cup final day. Will England have made it that far? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales