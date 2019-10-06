The 26-year-old was the winner of this huge balthazar bottle of Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne worth £1,600.

It was the top prize in a competition to celebrate a recent £60,000 makeover of the Black Olive champagne and cocktail bar on Hartlepool marina.

Nathan, a finance adviser from Middlesbrough, collected his prize at the bar on Navigation Point, but he will only be able to drink it on the premises.

The Black Olive bar manager Jay Short (right) presents Nathan Steel with his 12 litre balthazar bottle of Moet. Picture by FRANK REID

More than 500 people entered the competition by signing up to the Black Olive’s website and Facebook page.

Nathan said: “I saw a photo of it when I entered. I didn’t know it was going to be this big but I knew what the prize was.

“It’s brilliant. I never win anything so I’m quite lucky to do so.

“I’m going to bring my friends down one night and hopefully attempt to drink it all.”

Nathan Steel (26) with his 12 litre Balthazar bottle of Moet. Picture by FRANK REID

But with the bottle containing the equivalent of 96 glasses, it may require multiple visits.

The Black Olive unveiled its new look to patrons in July after a two-week renovation.

It has been given a more Bohemian look with mustard, deep blue and olive green coloured decor, plush patterned fabrics on new booths and seating and a VIP lounge for private parties has been added.

A launch party was attended by local civic dignitaries and Hartlepool United players.

James Pennington, who co-owns the bar with Mike Racz, previously said: “We took over the bar around two-and-a-half years ago and decided it needed a new look.

“There’s a lot of bars opening around the area and we want to be ahead of the competition and have the best looking bar in Hartlepool.

“Drinking trends have changed and it’s all about being the most Instagrammable now and making it a destination venue.”

The bar has an extensive gin collection, cocktail and menu, and has introduced regular entertainment including local live bands on Friday nights.