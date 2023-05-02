Hartlepool United's fans dressed as doctors and nurses for the match at Scunthorpe last year. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

For more than a decade, hundreds of Poolies have created a party atmosphere by travelling to the last away fixture in the same themed costumes.

But organisers have decided not to do it this year when Hartlepool United play Stockport County on Monday, May 8, for a number of reasons.

John Pearson, a trustee of the Hart of Our Club 1908 supporters group, stressed it was not due to the club being relegated.

Hartlepool United supporters in their Thunderbirds fancy dress at Plymouth Argyle in 2014. Picture by FRANK REID

He said: “It’s nothing to do with the fact that we are relegated or with what’s happening with the club at the moment. It’s a fan thing.

"We have done it before when we’ve been relegated. It’s just the logistics with the early kick off, and the ticketing situation.

"We didn’t know how many tickets we were getting until late in the day.

"We are just going to give it a miss this year.”

Pools have been allocated just under 900 tickets for the 12.30pm kick off by Stockport, who could be promoted with former Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor if results go their way on Monday.

It is hoped the fun tradition will happen again next year.

John added: “Sometimes it depends on the fixtures but there’s no reason why we won’t be back next season.”

Pools fans have won praise for their fancy dress commitment and behaviour in previous years from clubs across the country and in the national press.

Memorable outfits have included Smurfs in 2012 when hundreds of blue-skinned and white-bearded Poolies made their way through London for their team’s match at Charlton Athletic.

Other themes have seen them dress as Thunderbirds, penguins, Star Wars stormtroopers, clowns, and in Bob Marley reggae wigs and colours.

The tradition did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic and restrictions on fans attending matches.

Hartlepool’s relegation to the National League after two seasons was confirmed on Saturday despite a 3-1 home win against Barrow.

