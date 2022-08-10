The controlled demolition will take place on Thursday 11 August at 7pm, after which only the chimney will remain.

The levelling of this site will create investor-ready land for the Net Zero Teesside Project, which is a collection of industrial, power and hydrogen businesses

aiming to decarbonize production methods.

In June 2022, Bunker Bay and the Screenhouse at the Sinter Plant were demolished using 100kg of explosives.

A number of other structures in the area have already been levelled, including the Stock Houses, Flux Bunker and Ore Bunker.

A spokesperson from the Tees Valley Combined Authority said: “There’s roughly around 150 acres of land in and around what we call the Net Zero Teesside

area.

"When the building has been cleared, we will then do a period of ground remediation and then it is anticipated that BP will build their Net Zero Teesside Power

plant.

"This is a huge gas fire power plant with carbon capture neutralisation and storage technologies which will capture all of the CO2 from the plant and store it in underground infrastructure under the North Sea so the CO2 doesn’t escape into the atmosphere.”

The Sinter Plant used to produce 70,000 tonnes of sinter, which is a mixture of iron ore and steel-making by-products.