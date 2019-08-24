'Wish you were here!' - Wellwishers send postcards to Seaton care home residents

A postcard of Washington in America sent to Dinsdale Lodge Care Home. Picture by Frank Reid

Dinsdale Lodge in Seaton Carew has been receiving postcards from strangers including one from Washington DC in America as part of the scheme called Postcards of Kindness.

It sees care homes request to receive postcards from other care settings and wellwishers by joining the campaign on Facebook.

In just the first week of joining the group Dinsdale Lodge received seven postcards from places including Suffolk, West Sussex and Essex.

Dinsdale Lodge Care Home senior care assistant Donna Robinson and resident Eric Boulton with a selection of local postcards they are sending out as part of the Postcards of Kindness campaign. Picture by Frank Reid

One featured a picture of Washington's dramatic Snoqualmie Falls.

The senders said: "It is truly magnificent and the thunder of the falls is amazing. We go to Seattle for a holiday and always visit the falls."

Dinsdale Lodge's activities co-ordinator Donna Robinson said the residents have enjoyed reading the postcards and displayed them on a spacial board.

She said: "Residents were overwhelmed and we will be sending our own postcards of kindness this week."

One resident has drawn a postcard to send to another member of the group.

Postcards of Kindness launched last year by care company Your Health Limited asking people to send cards to residents of its homes.

This year they have opened it up to others and encouraged more homes and care settings to get involved.

The campaign's Facebook page says: "We want to combat loneliness and isolation across the country, and remind our residents that there's always somebody thinking of them - regardless of where in the world the postcards have come from.

"Imagine being able to travel the world alongside card writers while sharing their holiday adventures; residents' memories are stirred and imaginations piqued!

"We also hope that anyone on their own travels will think of someone in care; your words, anecdotes and holiday memories could really brighten someone's day."

Dinsdale Lodge home manager Michelle Pearson came across the page and Donna got things rolling.