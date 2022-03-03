World Book Day in Hartlepool.

World Book Day in Hartlepool: 12 creative costumes as your children dress up as their favourite characters

Families across Hartlepool, the North East and beyond are celebrating their love of reading.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 2:34 pm

World Book Day – on Thursday, March 3 – aims to give every child and young person a book of their own, starting a lifelong love of reading for pleasure, telling stories and sharing books.

And as the annual celebration arrives for another year, children across town have pulled out all the stops with some fantastic fancy dress to embody their favourite characters.

From childhood classics to new favourites, here are some of the outstanding outfit photographs sent into the Mail from proud families.

1. Practically perfect

Step in time! Kasey Jo as Mary Poppins.

Photo: Paul Hanlon

2. The factory

Owen, 7, as Willy Wonka and Alex, 6, as the golden ticket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Photo: Leanne Cotson

3. Hedgehog hero

Seven-year-old Lucas as Sonic the Hedgehog.

Photo: Megan James

4. Feeling super

Benjamin, age 8, as Batman.

Photo: Gillian Pounder

