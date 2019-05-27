You can help get Hartlepool man into the final of Britain's Got Talent - as Simon Cowell says his choir could win the show

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell said a Hartlepool headteacher and his performing pupils have a chance to win this year's show.

Hartlepool headteacher Dave McPartlin and his choir of talented children performed in the first of the live Britain's Got Talent semi-finals.

Dave, who was born and raised in Hartlepool but now works at Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood, received the first Golden Buzzer of this year's BGT series after wowing the judges and the audience with his school's performance of Don't Stop Me Now by Queen.

Tonight Flakefleet took to the BGT stage for a second time as they performed an energetic rendition of Bonnie Tyler's 'I Need a Hero'.

Simon Cowell said the group has the chance of winning the final and Alesha Dixon described Mr McPartlin as a real life hero.

Simon said: "It defines happiness, what you do.

"I think you have a chance of winning the whole show."

David Walliams, who hit the buzzer, sending the headteacher and his fantastic children straight through to the live shows, said: "I loved that. I thought how could you top what you've done and you just did.

"I would be so, so happy if you were in the final of Britain's Got Talent, you deserve to be."

It came after Walliams paid a surprise visit to Flakefleet in person last week to meet the children and read part of his new book, The World's Worst Teachers, during an assembly. He arrived by helicopter.

Hartlepool headteacher Dave McPartlin is hoping to make the final of Britain's Got Talent with his young choir from Flakefleet Primary School.

Eight acts, including Flakefleet, are battling it out to secure a face in the Britain's Got Talent Live Final, which takes place on Sunday.

There are 40 acts performing across five live semi-finals. Only 10 will get through to the final - two from each semi.

The school confirmed the choir would take part in tonight's programme with a message on its official Twitter account (@flaketweet) on Sunday.

The tweet said: "It's official - our live BGT semi-final is tomorrow night and we cannot wait. No pressure or expectations, let's just go have some fun and make some more memories!

"Dare to dream."

Headteacher Dave also posted on his own Twitter account, and added: "So exciting for us all."

Flakefleet are competing against fellow acts Rosie & Adam, The Haunting, Dave & Finn, KNE, Akshat Singh - who also received a Golden Buzzer from show hosts Ant and Dec - Tony Rudd and Brian Gilligan in their semi-final.

Voting is now open. To vote for Flakeefleet Primary School ring 09020 22 24 05 from a landline or 6 44 24 05 from a mobile, or vote on the BGT app.