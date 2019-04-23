'You were one of the best' - family, friends and colleagues pay tribute to Hartlepool police officer Pc David Myers

The community has united in grief for a serving Cleveland Police officer who lost his life following a car fire.

Pc David Myers, who was part of Hartlepool's neighbourhood policing team, served 16 years with Cleveland Police. He worked with the Metropolitan Police before that.

The 47-year-old passed away following a blaze in Seaton Carew in the early hours of Monday, April 15.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police confirmed the officer's death yesterday and inquiries are ongoing.



As the news broke, dozens of people took to social media to show their support for Pc Myers, his family and his friends.

Some shared memories of working alongside him on the force, while others remembered his kindness.

Here are some of your messages to Pc Myers and his family from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Denise Wain: "Rest in peace. Love to his family, friends and colleagues."

Julie Milburn: "Goodnight, God bless Dave. A lovely man who was always friendly, happy and helpful. Thoughts are with your family, work family and friends. You will be missed."

Kirst Ando: "One of our own who was so liked and loved and now missed. A beautiful man with a beautiful soul. Dave I hope you have now found peace. Take care my friend."

Clare London: "Dave was a good copper and a true gentleman, so very sad to hear this news. Thoughts are with his family and friends."

Kate Younger: "Thank you for your service, rest in peace and sincere thoughts to your family, friend and colleagues. The thin line is thinner."

Pauline Nicholson: "Tragic news, he was a lovely man very kind and thoughtful. RIP Dave Myers."

Julie Hetherington: "Top fella and a true gent. Glad to have known you Dave. Goodnight god bless."

Emma Charlton: "Was a pleasure to be your niece ... goodnight god bless."

Ellen Bage: "Dave will be missed every day and never forgotten. It was a privilege to be a colleague and friend of Dave’s - one of the kindest, funny and genuine guys I’ve ever known. . Deepest condolences to his family."

Andy Pygott: "RIP PC Myers, thank you for volunteering to keep us all safe. Thoughts with his family & friends at this sad time."

Steve Gibbon: "Sorry to hear this, Dave was a first class officer, a friend to us all and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Thanks for a your help over the years Dave. God bless."

Therese Allen: "Devastated to hear the news. I had a lot of dealings with him when he was a community neighbourhood officer. He was a lovely man and nothing was ever a bother. He will be a very big miss to his workmates and family. God bless you Dave - you were one of the best."

Lorna Tonhil: "A true gentleman who cared about every one. Rest in peace Dave mate."

Michelle Thomas-Mcintyre: "One of life's nicest people. Totally heartbreaking. A neighbour for a long time and a friend. Thoughts are with all of his family, friends and colleagues."

Caroline J Heron: "A true gent, and perfect tea maker, so sad you’re not here anymore."