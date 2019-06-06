Young gunners visit Hartlepool military museum for D Day commemorations

A group of young gunners went along to Hartlepool's much-loved military museum during the D Day celebrations.

All members of the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery, the group paid a visit to the Heugh Gun Battery Museum today.

Lance Bombardier Jack Short at the Heugh Battery Museum.

The visitors had travelled to the town to mark the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings.

While at the Moor Terrace museum they got to see for themselves some of the items used in the First World War and to hear about the town bombardment.

Diane Stephens, manager of the museum, said the group enjoyed their visit ahead to attending a D Day memorial event at The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

Diane said the visit was organised by WO2 Terri Wood, who hails from Seaton Carew, who has been a long-time supporter of the museum.

Gunner Jack Short from the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery.

She said: "Terri said the group was coming up for the service at the Royal Navy Museum and she wanted to bring them to us as well.

"She wanted to bring her colleagues to her home town."

Diane said the visit was a good way for the current young gunners to see how things were done in the First World War and how the guns would have operated during the time of the bombardment.

She said: "It was a bit of a history lesson for them. They were taken on a tour by one of our volunteers, Andy Absom, who is an ex-gunner himself."

Visiting the Heugh Battery Museum, 2nd lieutenant Alistair Stewart.

The museum manager said the group seemed to learn a lot during the visit and were able to find out just how far back the artillery history stretches in the town.

At the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool all armed forces veterans, serving personnel and the wider community were invited along to join the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

A one minute silence was marked by the firing of the 3lb cannon at noon and after people had the opportunity to share stories and experiences with friends and colleagues over refreshments.