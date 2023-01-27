Ten-year-old Isabelle McBean, who goes to Rossmere Academy, in Hartlepool, is donating 13 inches of her own hair and £1,100 to The Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust is a children's charity which funds research into childhood cancers and supplies real hair wigs to children and young people with cancer up to the age of 24 for the duration of their treatment and hair loss.

Isabelle first came up with the idea a year ago and will finally be letting go of her long locks in February.

Isabelle McBean before having her hair cut off to donate to The Little Princess Trust.

Isabelle’s mum, Michelle McBean, said: "She has been wanting to do it for a while now. She said, I want to donate to ‘the place that makes wigs for children’.”

Michelle, who works as a nurse practitioner on Oxford Road, said: “We did not want her to rush into it as she was only nine at the time.”

Now Isabelle is in her last year of primary school and is adamant that this is the cause she wants to support.

Michelle said: “She has always had long hair so this will be a big change.”

It costs £550 to give one young person a wig so with all the money Isabelle has raised so far, she will be able to provide a wig for two young people.

Michelle said: “We are so proud of her.”

Donations to The Little Princess Trust can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/isabelle-is-getting-the-chop?.