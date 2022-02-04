Young Hartlepool United fan sports special Pools cast ahead of Crystal Palace game after wrist break
A young Hartlepool United fan has passed his own fitness test amid fears he would not make it to big Crystal Palace FA Cup clash after he broke his wrist.
Four-year-old Ollie Kinnersley has been a fan of Hartlepool United “since he was born” and has been looking forward to going to London for the fourth round tie this weekend.
But his plans were disrupted when he broke his wrist while playing on Sunday, January 30, leaving the Barnard Grove Primary pupil “devastated”.
Ollie’s mum, Natasha Kinnersley, has described how the youngster was anxious about going to hospital in case it meant cancelling the London trip.
Yet staff at the University Hospital of Hartlepool saved the day when they placed a cast on Ollie’s arm – and made sure it was in blue and white to support his favourite team.
Natasha, 33, said: "He was absolutely devastated. He was more upset about not going to the football match than breaking his wrist.”
Ollie had to stay in hospital on Monday and the cast was placed on Tuesday.
Natasha continued: "The staff were really good to him.
"I said, ‘Oh. if he could have a blue cast, because he’s going to the football’. Then the lady was like ‘Oh, we have to do him a blue and a white one.’
"He was over the moon.”
Ollie has been going to Pools matches since the age of three although the Crystal Palace game is going to be the first away game he has attended.
He will attend with mum Natasha, dad Rob Kinnersley, 36, older brother Bobby, 10, and friends Macie, Mia, Lola, Meadow, Sol and Harry.
They will all form part of a blue and white army of 4,700 travelling fans.
The away day is a sell out after long queues of Hartlepool fans formed the Suit Direct Stadium last month.
Natasha, who works as support staff at Manor Community Academy, said: "He’s really, really excited. He’s telling everybody at school that he’s going.”
Speaking of Ollie, she added: "He’s very cheeky. He can sometimes be shy. He’s a gorgeous little boy. He’s very sporty.”
Emma Butler, senior health care assistant in orthopaedics outpatients at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, who put Ollie’s cast on, said: “Ever since Hartlepool got through to the FA Cup I’ve been singing Poolie songs to the young fans in outpatients. It’s a bit of fun for the kids – and for me as well.
“I wish Ollie all the best and I hope he has a speedy recovery. I’ll hopefully be seeing him soon to get his cast taken off.”
Hartlepool United last reached the fourth round of the cup in 2009 when they lost 2-0 at home to West Ham United.
They have, however, beaten Palace twice in the competition in both 1978 and 1993.
Although Ollie doesn’t have a forecast for the result this Saturday, mum Natasha has said he thinks Hartlepool United can spring a surprise.
She added: “I hope they win for us now.”