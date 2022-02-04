Four-year-old Ollie Kinnersley has been a fan of Hartlepool United “since he was born” and has been looking forward to going to London for the fourth round tie this weekend.

But his plans were disrupted when he broke his wrist while playing on Sunday, January 30, leaving the Barnard Grove Primary pupil “devastated”.

Ollie’s mum, Natasha Kinnersley, has described how the youngster was anxious about going to hospital in case it meant cancelling the London trip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United fan Ollie Kinnersley gives a thumbs up while sporting his blue and white cast on his broken wrist./Photo: Frank Reid

Yet staff at the University Hospital of Hartlepool saved the day when they placed a cast on Ollie’s arm – and made sure it was in blue and white to support his favourite team.

Natasha, 33, said: "He was absolutely devastated. He was more upset about not going to the football match than breaking his wrist.”

Ollie had to stay in hospital on Monday and the cast was placed on Tuesday.

Natasha continued: "The staff were really good to him.

Hartlepool United fan Ollie Kinnersley with mum Natasha./Photo: Frank Reid

"I said, ‘Oh. if he could have a blue cast, because he’s going to the football’. Then the lady was like ‘Oh, we have to do him a blue and a white one.’

"He was over the moon.”

Ollie has been going to Pools matches since the age of three although the Crystal Palace game is going to be the first away game he has attended.

He will attend with mum Natasha, dad Rob Kinnersley, 36, older brother Bobby, 10, and friends Macie, Mia, Lola, Meadow, Sol and Harry.

Ollie has been a Hartlepool United fan since he was born./ Photo: Frank Reid

They will all form part of a blue and white army of 4,700 travelling fans.

Natasha, who works as support staff at Manor Community Academy, said: "He’s really, really excited. He’s telling everybody at school that he’s going.”

Speaking of Ollie, she added: "He’s very cheeky. He can sometimes be shy. He’s a gorgeous little boy. He’s very sporty.”

Emma Butler, senior health care assistant in orthopaedics outpatients at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, who put Ollie’s cast on, said: “Ever since Hartlepool got through to the FA Cup I’ve been singing Poolie songs to the young fans in outpatients. It’s a bit of fun for the kids – and for me as well.

“I wish Ollie all the best and I hope he has a speedy recovery. I’ll hopefully be seeing him soon to get his cast taken off.”

Hartlepool United last reached the fourth round of the cup in 2009 when they lost 2-0 at home to West Ham United.

They have, however, beaten Palace twice in the competition in both 1978 and 1993.

Although Ollie doesn’t have a forecast for the result this Saturday, mum Natasha has said he thinks Hartlepool United can spring a surprise.

She added: “I hope they win for us now.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.